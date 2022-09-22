(WHTM) — This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing cases of the flu and COVID-19.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw COVID and viral upper respiratory infections this week.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are also seeing COVID in addition to upper respiratory infections.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports hand, foot, and mouth disease, sporadic COVID cases, and seasonal allergies.

They’re also seeing fevers from a variety of viral causes, including enterovirus. That can cause high fevers for five to seven days, congestion, fatigue, and an upset stomach.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about fevers:

“The classification of a fever is 100.4 degrees in infants and 100.8 degrees in toddlers and children/teens.

“Treatment of fevers with Tylenol or ibuprofen is based on comfort of the child, not the number of degrees. Taking away the fever can make a child feel better and become more likely to drink and stay hydrated. However, if your child has a 103-degree fever and is otherwise happily playing or otherwise hydrating, it is not imperative to treat the fever.

“The most important thing you can do to help your child through an illness with a fever is to give them water. The higher temperature causes evaporation of water from the skin surface, and with the typically low appetite and faster breathing can cause some dehydration. Your child will feel better overall if well-hydrated. Babies younger than 6 months should be hydrated only with normally mixed formula or breastmilk, never with pure water, due to the immaturity of their kidneys.

“All kids will breathe a little bit faster than their typical baseline when they have a high fever, but you want to see how much effort they are putting into breathing. Comfortable, slightly faster breathing is OK to observe at home, though very rapid breathing, over 50 breaths per minute that persists, or persistent expanding of their chest or belly in an exaggerated way for more than a minute or two is concerning. It’s about how stressed your child looks while breathing.

“Your child may appear fatigued and have low energy with a fever, but they are not at a concerning level of true lethargy until they struggle to wake up and cannot maintain any coherent conversation or response due to their immediately falling back asleep. To test for true lethargy in older kids, ask them a question. If they can answer it appropriately, they are alert. In younger, pre-verbal kids, try to have them engage in a toy or book that they like. If they respond appropriately, they are alert. True lethargy is a reason to call your physician right away.”

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing COVID, stomach bugs, a few cases of upper respiratory viruses, and a lot of colds.