(WHTM) — This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing COVID-19, flu, RSV, viral syndrome, and strep throat.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks and upper respiratory illnesses.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing increasing COVID cases, viral upper respiratory illnesses, viral sore throats, and skin infections.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports viral illnesses, many with fevers this week. They’re also seeing allergies; pink eye; hand, foot, and mouth; a few COVID cases; and a small rise in strep throat.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about pink eye:

“Conjunctivitis is the general term for inflammation of the outer clear layer of the surface of the eye. It typically appears as a ‘pink eye,’ but there are multiple possible causes.

“Bacterial conjunctivitis is frequently in only one eye and typically has thicker eye discharge. It can be painful or have a scratchy sensation when the child blinks. In babies, bacterial pink eye can frequently affect both eyes at the same time and should be evaluated for possible tear duct blockage. Bacterial pink eye is treated with eye drops by your child’s primary physician. Until treated, it is very contagious.

“Viral conjunctivitis is frequently is seen in both eyes symmetrically. The discharge tends to be a bit thinner and waterier, though kids will frequently have crusting on their lashes after a period of sleep. Viral conjunctivitis is often seen in the second half of a virus and caused by the child rubbing their nose and then rubbing their eye, thus transferring the virus to the surface of the eye. Viral conjunctivitis will be killed off by the immune system at the same time that the immune system beats the virus elsewhere in the body, but antibiotic eye drops will not do anything to speed that process because they do not affect viruses. Unfortunately, viral conjunctivitis is also contagious by touch.

“Allergic conjunctivitis is a reaction to pollen or other allergens in the air. This causes the immune cells to release histamine, which makes the eyes red, itchy and watery. Itchy eyes are most likely allergic conjunctivitis. There is rarely thick eye drainage, though it is common for the eyes to tear a lot. The appropriate eye drops are antihistamine eye drops rather than antibiotic drops, and these can be prescribed by your child’s primary physician.

“Reasons to see the doctor; thick drainage from the eye, pain with eye movement, eyelid swelling, pain with light/light sensitivity, symptoms that worsen over two to three days, eye redness with any recent eye trauma or suspected foreign body in the eye or changes in vision.”