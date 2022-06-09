(WHTM) — The CVSMinuteClinic in York was very busy with COVID testing this week and saw quite a few COVID-positive patients. They also diagnosed a stomach bug, sinus infections, and allergies.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing RSV this week.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports COVID-19, a stomach bug, bug bites and tick bites, seasonal allergies, and croup.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

They also treated sunburns. Most were first degree but they also saw some second degree burns with blisters.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about sun safety:

“Sunscreen should be applied 15-30 minutes prior to sun exposure to allow it to fully sink into the skin where it works. It should be reapplied every two hours or sooner if after swimming or extreme sweating.

It’s important for your sunscreen to have both UV-A and UV-B protection listed on the label. The next thing to consider in sunscreen is SPF, or “Sun Protection Factor,” which is a measurement of how much UV-blocking ability the product has in a specific time frame. The higher the number, the greater the protection. The minimum SPF, especially for children, should be 30. Keep in mind that the protection number is only accurate if the sunscreen is applied liberally to the skin.

Most sunscreens are made with specific molecules that are designed to sink into the skin and absorb the UV rays before the rays have access to the DNA. This class of sunscreen is classified as “chemical sunscreen.” Babies younger than 6 months have more absorptive skin at baseline and therefore should instead use only physical barrier sunscreen with a zinc oxide or titanium dioxide base that will refract rather than absorb the harmful rays. This form of sunscreen is considered “mineral sunscreen.”

Sunburns can come in a variety of forms, from first-degree burns with the widespread pink or red skin that is painful and later peels, to second-degree burns, which cause blistering within the skin layers with increased pain and increased risk for infection and scarring.”

The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics are continuing to see cases of COVID-19, flu, and strep throat.