(WHTM) — The CVS MinuteClinic in York has seen a lot of COVID cases, other viral illnesses, and allergies this week.

The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics are seeing strep throat, viral upper respiratory infections, RSV, and some gastrointestinal issues. The offices are also seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a moderate rise in Covid cases this week. Strep throat cases are also way up.

There were a lot of viral colds with high fevers and flu cases still being seen. They treated a lot of allergies and ear infections as well.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on strep:

“Classic strep tends to be a more severe sore throat with frequent swelling of the lymph nodes of the neck, often with a fever. However, it’s important to know that headaches and belly pain/nausea are also classic strep symptoms.

The typical “trifecta” of strep syndrome is headache, sore throat and belly pain or nausea (and often vomiting). Having two of the three symptoms raises our concern for possible strep. Sometimes the two symptoms portrayed are headache and belly pain—thus, you can have strep throat without a sore throat! This is what makes it a frustrating bacteria to deal with—it doesn’t always follow the rules. If your child shows two or three of these symptoms for more than a day or two, it’s worth bringing them in for medical evaluation, as the diagnosis of strep is only made with a throat culture.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Sore throat is a significant symptom in not only strep but also in mono, influenza, COVID and a variety of viral illnesses. Among those possible diagnoses, strep is the only disease that warrants antibiotics. We do not treat for strep without testing with a swab because the antibiotic that would treat strep could cause bad side effects or bacterial resistance in the context of the other diagnoses. It takes an office visit to put your child’s symptoms together with the physical exam to make an accurate diagnosis.

Dangerous symptoms to watch for that warrant an immediate call to the doctor: difficulty swallowing to the point where your child is drooling because they cannot swallow their saliva; severe throat pain that is only on one side of the throat that causes their voice to become very whispery; sore throat that is accompanied by distressed breathing or the child’s feeling like they can’t inhale enough air.”

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma exacerbations, pneumonia, seasonal allergies, a stomach bug, viral upper respiratory infections and anxiety and depression.