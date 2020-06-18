What’s Going Around: ear infections, rashes, seasonal issues

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics are seeing ear canal infections, also known as swimmer’s ear, as well as summer-related outdoor injuries. Rashes including molluscan, warts, and viral-related rashes. They’re also seeing lots of summer viruses

and a few cases of roseola.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across Central Pa. are seeing ear infections and skin rashes and other seasonal issues of the day.

CVS Minute Clinic locations across the Midstate report the following:

In Lancaster, skin rashes and poison ivy.

In York, allergies and ear infections.