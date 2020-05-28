What’s Going Around: Fevers, sunburns, poison ivy

UPMC Express Cares are are seeing an increase in sunburns. A blistering sunburn every two years will triple the chance that you end up with skin cancer. Even on cloudy days, 80 percent of the UV rays can get through and damage the skin.

Sunscreen that protects against UVA and UVB rays at SPF 30 or higher should be used daily when outside. Reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating. Try to avoid direct sun between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Use hats, sunglasses, and an umbrella when possible. Even infants under the age of six months should use sunscreen in exposed areas of their skin if they are in direct sun, especially near sand and water.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw an increase in fevers, many times without other symptoms.

As the weather has turned warmer, they have seen an increase in poison ivy, tick bites and sunburn. Pollen counts have been causing a lot of allergy symptoms and itchy eyes. They also have seen a variety of rashes, including molluscum, plantar warts, impetigo and roseola.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about fevers:

“In our current times, it’s easy to forget that fevers are a normal part of childhood. We are finding extra concern about fevers in many of our patients’ parents.

If your child has a fever, remember to LOOK, LISTEN, ASK and HYDRATE.

LOOK: Is your child having trouble breathing? All kids will breathe a little bit faster than their typical baseline when they have a high fever, but you want to see how much effort they are putting into breathing. Comfortable, slightly faster breathing is okay to observe at home, though very rapid breathing, over 50 breaths per minute that persists, or persistent expanding of their chest or belly in an exaggerated way for more than a minute or two is concerning. It’s about how stressed your child looks while breathing.

LISTEN: Is your child making any consistent noises or gasping sounds when they inhale or exhale? Is their cry nice and strong, or weaker and more hoarse? Noisy breathing or a change in their cry is concerning in the context of increased breathing effort. Persisting respiratory distress is a reason to call your physician.

ASK: Ask older kids a question. If they can answer it appropriately, they are alert. In younger, pre-verbal kids, try to have them engage in a toy or book that they like. If they respond appropriately, they are alert. They may appear fatigued and have low energy, but they are not at a concerning level of true lethargy until they struggle to wake up and cannot maintain any coherent conversation or response due to immediately falling back asleep. True lethargy is a reason to call your physician right away.

HYDRATE: Giving your child water is the most important way to help them through an illness with fever. Your child will feel better overall if well-hydrated. Babies younger than 6 months should be hydrated only with formula or breastmilk, never with pure water. Inability to maintain hydration and a decrease in urine output are reasons to contact your doctor for evaluation.

You’ll notice that medicating a fever is not on the list. A fever does not need to be treated. We often treat fevers not to protect the body from the heat but to make the child feel a bit better and thereby be more willing to drink water and stay hydrated. The aim during a fever is hydration and comfort for your child.

All fevers lasting five consecutive days should be evaluated by a physician in the office and will likely require additional testing.”

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reports bug bites, tick bites, poison ivy, rashes, sunburn, cut and lacerations and falls and other injuries.

The CVS MinuteClinic location in Lancaster reports that ear wax removal continues to be a popular service. The increased use of headphones and earbuds may contribute to impacted wax by forcing it farther into the canal.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing strep throat.