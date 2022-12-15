(WHTM) — WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing the flu, non-flu upper respiratory illnesses and colds that are causing wheezing, and croup.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing flu, COVID, viral upper respiratory infections, and strep throat.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a lot of flu this week. They are still seeing cases of COVID, and RSV is being diagnosed, although in lower numbers than in previous weeks.

Strep throat is on the rise, and they’re also seeing more cases of the stomach bug.

There are also a lot of other viruses going around that are testing negative for flu and COVID.

Croup increased this week in the toddler age group.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about inluenza:

“The typical flu course includes four to six days of high fevers and chills, as well as muscle aches, headache, sore throat, congestion and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea are not typically part of the flu syndrome. While the fevers generally go away after five to six days, kids often experience weakness and lower energy for about a week after, as their body recuperates from the massive infection and immune response.

“Getting the flu doesn’t mean your shot didn’t work. The flu shot is never perfect, as the influenza virus changes its proteins as it jumps from host to host. This is what most viruses do. The purpose of the flu shot is to prevent serious disease and death, and it’s actually a good match for this year’s flu strain! Though we have seen plenty of vaccinated kids get the flu, we are seeing the trend that the vaccinated kids get over the virus in far fewer days, have less of the serious weakness and severe respiratory symptoms, and are back to school much sooner than their unvaccinated peers, who tend to have longer and more severe flu courses.

“You can’t contract influenza from the flu shot. You ‘get the flu’ when the live influenza virus enters your body via your respiratory tract through the nose and mouth. A live virus will inject itself into our body cells and use our cells’ DNA replication machinery to make more viral DNA, and thereby make more copies of the virus. An analogy would be a person who doesn’t work in a particular office entering without permission and using the office’s copy machines to make 200 copies of a document that the office didn’t approve. Only live viruses can inject themselves into our cells. The flu shot does not contain live viruses but rather pieces of protein from the surface of the flu virus. These pieces give our white blood cells a familiarity with the specific protein identity so they can alert the immune system quickly if they ever detect the presence of similar proteins from the real flu virus in the future. Inert protein pieces can’t inject themselves into cells; therefore you can’t ‘get the flu’ from the flu shot.”