(WHTM) — The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continue to see flu, RSV, and COVID.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing flu, RSV, and strep throat.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing COVID, flu, and bacterial pink eye.

Pediatricians at Penn State Health have seen an increase in cases of the flu this week. They continue to see a lot of other respiratory illnesses, such as COVID and RSV. They are also seeing a lot of colds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports continued high numbers of flu cases. They also saw an increase in strep throat cases. They reported croup and a small increase in COVID, as well.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on coughs:

“It seems like everyone is coughing for one reason or another. Viral illnesses can cause a variety of coughs, from dry to wet to barky. Coughs are a mechanism of the body to clear mucous from the sinuses and lungs, but also at times, the cough serves as a way to keep the lungs open.

“Our airway has nerves near its opening to detect food that might get into the lungs. When these nerves detect a threat, they immediately cause a cough to occur; the sharp burst of air blasts the threat away from the airway. It’s a very good system of lung protection, but when there is a lot of draining mucous, those same nerves get triggered and cause a lot of coughing.

“The sound of this coughing can sometimes be very ‘wet’ because the air is pushing through a bunch of mucous. At night, when a child lies down for sleep, gravity causes the mucous to pool in the back of the throat, and this wet cough can sound even worse. Coughing ‘fits’ are more likely at night or early morning because the mucous has had enough time overnight to accumulate a larger volume in the back of the throat, requiring a lot more coughing to clear.

“Coughing fits that are prolonged and cause the child to cough out all of their air and then gasp for more air are concerning and should be evaluated by a physician for whooping cough.”