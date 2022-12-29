(WHTM) — Flu, strep throat, COVID-19 — here’s what’s sending kids to Midstate doctors’ offices this week.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing a lot of fevers and cases of the flu, strep throat, a high number of ear infections — often a result of back-to-back viral illnesses — and a recent rise in COVID cases, but says flu cases are far higher than COVID cases.

UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove is seeing cases of the flu and hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Penn State Health is seeing a lot of flu cases, mostly influenza A. They are still seeing patients with RSV and COVID, as well as colds, stomach bugs, and strep throat.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is reporting flu, COVID, and viral upper respiratory infections.