(WHTM) — WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma exacerbations, allergies, and viral infections that are not positive for COVID-19.

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing viral stomach bugs and hand, foot, and mouth disease.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports allergies and allergy-related asthma. They also saw a few COVID cases, viral upper respiratory infections and pink eye.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw an increase in hand, foot and mouth disease. They saw a lot of adenoviruses and a bump in the number of pneumonia cases.

They continue to see pink eye and sore throats, including strep.

They are also diagnosing rashes, including molluscum, poison ivy, and impetigo.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice:

“Strep, mono, and adenovirus can all cause a sore throat that may have white spots on the tonsils, as well as fever and belly pain. Adenovirus can also have a component of viral pink eye, where the eyes appear red and tear, whereas strep does not typically affect the eyes. As its name suggests, adenovirus is a virus and therefore has no treatment — it typically resolves in five to seven days. Strep throat, on the other hand, is caused by a bacteria and needs to be treated with an antibiotic. A throat culture helps differentiate the two causes; therefore sore throats should be evaluated by a physician’s office.

Currently, another likely cause of sore throat is hand, foot, and mouth. This virus causes blisters, and when present in the throat, can cause enough pain to prevent eating. The rash can be found from head to toe. The virus will run its course in five to seven days. During this time, hydration is the number one goal. Ice water, popsicles, cold smoothies and crushed ice are ways of soothing the throat and maintaining hydration.”