What’s Going Around: Hand, foot and mouth, vomiting, croup, seasonal allergies

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports an in diarrhea and vomiting, hand, foot and mouth disease, seasonal allergies, an increase in croup and a few cases of COVID-19, although there was a decrease in those case numbers this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about hand, foot and mouth disease:

“It’s a misnomer; the lesions of this virus can and do occur anywhere from head to toe, not just on hands, feet and mouth. It tends to concentrate in areas of increased friction, which often include the hands, feet, lips and buttocks.

Lesions often start as small red bumps, which then can progress into bubble-appearing lesions. In kids, the lesions do not typically hurt unless they occur in the mouth or throat. Then it causes a severe sore throat that can make the child less likely to want to eat. In this situation, it’s most important to maintain the child’s hydration. The skin lesions on the hands and feet of teens and adults are acutely painful.

Kids are contagious a few days prior to the lesions developing and until they are fever-free for 24 hours. The lesions that are bubbled also contain virus within the fluid, which can be spread.

It’s a virus that causes this condition, so it typically lasts three to seven days. As with any virus, it’s important to maintain hydration, offer comfort measures and call the doctor for evaluation if the fever lasts five consecutive days.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw cellulitis, allergies, poison ivy, viral upper respiratory infections and wellness visits.

UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove is seeing mild viral illness and seasonal allergies.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital are seeing COVID-19, as well as slight increase in colds and upper respiratory viruses. They are also seeing allergies and some tick bites.