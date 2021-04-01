What’s Going Around: Increase in COVID-19, seasonal allergies, stomach bugs

WellSpan pediatric medicine physicians across Central Pa. are seeing acute asthma attacks, COVID-positive patients with mild gastrointestinal or cold symptoms, seasonal allergies, strep throat, viral upper respiratory illnesses and viral stomach bugs.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw ear infections, viral upper respiratory infections that were negative for COVID-19, allergies and continued wellness screenings.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw an increase in stomach bug cases, ear infections, seasonal allergy symptoms and viral rashes.

Providers there saw a bump in COVID cases in the last week compared to previous weeks, although they are still seeing overall decreasing rates of COVID cases compared to prior months.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice:

“Though the numbers have recently been trending down with COVID cases in our area, this last week of increased numbers in our pediatric population underscores the importance of continued respect for and vigilance around this ongoing pandemic. While vaccination efforts ramp up in our area and the weather warms, there’s a sense of hope for normalcy. While this hope is important for our psyches, becoming increasingly lax too soon about precautions like public mask wearing can cause jumps in case numbers.

Also, the presence of nasal mucous can indicate viruses, allergies and/or bacterial infections, but there is no specific mucous quality or color that helps us come to a specific diagnosis. You can have varying colors of mucous with allergies, viruses or bacterial infections. The only way that clinicians can definitively diagnose COVID-19 is via a nasal swab to look for the specific proteins unique to the SARS-COV2 virus.”