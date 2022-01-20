What’s Going Around: Pediatric COVID-19 cases surge; what are the most common symptoms?

(WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports COVID-19, specifically cases of the Omicron variant this week. Many of these cases are starting with a sore throat, and Omicron has been seeming to involve the gastrointestinal tract with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; more than was seen with the Delta variant, although this is not always the case.

They continue to see some cases of strep and flu, but these slightly decreased from last week, while Omicron cases continue to surge from daycare and school spread.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice:

“The five-day CDC quarantine period is ONLY for individuals who are able to strictly mask for five additional days when they come out of home-based quarantine. Infants, toddlers and anyone who is unable or unwilling to wear a mask should quarantine for the full 10 days.

MIS-C, a rare but very serious condition spurred on by COVID-19 that causes the immune system to attack healthy cells in the body’s organs, often involves a high fever, belly pain, and a rash or inflammation of the body’s set skin, like that inside the mouth, nose and the surface of the eyes. If your child has a high fever with these other symptoms or fever with additional lethargy; hard to arouse, very sleepy and unable to become fully awake or alert, they should be brought to medical attention right away.

In the adult world, the vast majority of deaths and severe disease from COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, are among those with no COVID-19 vaccination. In kids, having some trained white blood cells against COVID-19 is helpful to prevent severe infection. Booster doses are recommended for kids 12 and older.

When in doubt, please call your doctor before Google, especially if there is concern with breathing or consciousness level.”

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing RSV, the flu, a stomach bug, COVID-19 and allergy and asthma exacerbations this week.