What’s Going Around: Pink eye, rashes, allergy and asthma issues

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across Central Pa. are seeing lots of allergies and asthma and have also started seeing cases of poison ivy.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to see a lot of allergy symptoms, and asthma exacerbations have increased.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is starting to show up. They also have seen tick bites in increasing numbers.

Doctors saw a few cases of pneumonia, as well as an increase in coughing and runny noses; many suspected to be due to allergies and postnasal drip.

Rashes, including molluscum and impetigo, continue to increase.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about seasonal allergies:

“Histamine is a chemical that aids the immune system in its job. In the case of seasonal allergies, a high amount of histamine is released into the bloodstream, causing the symptoms of runny nose; congestion; itchy, watery eyes; and sneezing.

Antihistamine medications prevent histamine from bonding to histamine receptors in the body, which can prevent symptoms. These medications are designed to be taken daily to maintain a constant state of histamine control. Antihistamine eye drops are available for eye symptoms that persist despite the oral antihistamine. Nasal sprays do not affect histamine but rather calm the immune system reaction in the nose to help decrease congestion related to allergies. If your child has a known history of seasonal allergies, it’s not too soon to start an antihistamine medication regimen.

For kids with asthma, this can be a particularly scary time. If your asthmatic child has prescribed daily inhalers, it’s important to take them consistently according to the prescribed dosing instructions. For all asthmatics, regardless of whether symptoms are persistent vs. intermittent, the need for the rescue Albuterol inhaler should be closely watched. Frequent need for the rescue inhaler or failure of respiratory symptoms to respond to the Albuterol are both reasons to call your child’s pediatrician.”

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County reports lacerations, cuts, scrapes, falls, rashes, poison ivy and bug bites.

UPMC Express Care is seeing patients with conjunctivitis, both from allergic and bacterial conjunctivitis, or “pink eye.”

Conjunctivitis is inflammation of the lining of the eye that causes redness of the inside lining of the eyelids and/or the white part of the eye, giving the appearance of a “pink” eye. Bacterial conjunctivitis also causes a thick discharge that often leads to pasting or crusting of the eyelashes.

This is very contagious and is spread through direct contact. It is easily passed by younger children playing together and through sharing of toys and often seen in daycare settings.

The best prevention is hand washing and avoiding rubbing of the eyes. Treatment is with antibiotic eye drops that need to be prescribed. A red eye or eye with discharge should always be examined by a provider because there are other causes of red eyes, and also they need to make sure there is not an associated infection, such as an ear infection.

Certain allergies can also cause red eyes, but allergic conjunctivitis is itchy and associated with no discharge or watery eyes.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York had sore throats, bug bites, and rashes this past week.

The MinuteClinic in Lanaster saw an increase in this sore throats as well. Most tested negative for strep and are attributed to allergies this time of year. They are able to perform a rapid strep and send a culture for confirmation if needed. Patients have some concern about sore throat and COVID, but primarily fever and cough are the most predictive symptoms.