WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma exacerbations, pneumonia, seasonal allergies, and viral upper respiratory infections, including RSV. They’re also seeing an increase in arm, hand, and leg fractures.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports a lot of COVID-19 testing this week with a bit fewer positive cases. They also treated viral upper respiratory infections and bacterial pink eye.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are continuing to see cases of the flu and COVID. They are also seeing a lot of common colds, upper respiratory viruses, stomach bugs, allergies, and bug bites.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a lot of viral colds, seasonal allergies and ear infections this week. They continued to see some strep throat cases and a handful of COVID-19 cases.

Rashes and skin concerns increased sharply, including molluscum, sunburn, tick bites, and polymorphous light eruption; a blistery rash related to the first full sun exposure to skin causing an initial red rash.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about rashes:

“Molluscum is a “pox” rash, where a virus uses the body’s own skin cells to build a little hut around itself. This “hut” is dome-like and appears as a smooth pearl on the skin with a little dimple in the center. This rash, unfortunately, can last for weeks or even months, because the virus hides from the immune system by surrounding itself with body cells that are familiar to the immune cells. When molluscum is eventually discovered and killed off by the immune system, the domes will become red and scabbed before going away altogether. While present, molluscum lesions do not hurt and typically do not itch. Though the pox lesions stick around for a long time and seem to mind their own business, they are very contagious and can be spread through touching or transfer on shared clothing, towels, etc. Topical treatments like freezing are typically not effective and cause scarring.

Though the lesions associated with poison ivy can also have a dome-like appearance, they are fluid-filled and intensely itchy. The poison ivy rash is also typically very red due to the inflammatory reaction of the skin’s immune system to the poison ivy oils. Though this rash can be caused by the oils transferring to the skin off of surfaces like shoes, dog fur, etc., the fluid inside the bumps is actually made up of immune cells and does not spread the rash further.

If any rash makes you concerned, it’s worth a call to your child’s doctor. These rashes should be evaluated: a rash that causes swelling or pain in the mucous membranes, including eyes, nose, mouth, anus and urethra, a rash with concurrent wheezing or rash that does not blanch. That’s when color cannot be pushed out of the rash when you use your hand to place pressure.”

The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics are continuing to see cases of COVID-19 and viral bronchiolitis. This week they are also seeing viral syndrome, the flu and the stomach bug.