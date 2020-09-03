What’s Going Around: Respiratory infections, fall allergies, stomach bug

UPMC Express Cares are seeing patients with sore throats, upper respiratory infections that are not COVID-19, and seasonal allergies.

To treat a sore throat, patients are encouraged to drink warm liquids and gargle with salt water. If your child has a sudden onset of sore throat, pain with swallowing, a fever greater than 101, and swollen lymph nodes, a physician may recommend a strep test.

Treatment for an upper respiratory infection is based on whether a doctor suspects it is caused by a bacteria or virus. If the cause is a bacterial infection, antibiotics are used. If the cause is a viral infection, home treatment is recommended, such as getting extra rest and drinking plenty of liquids.

Frequent hand-washing, especially during cold or flu season, can help prevent illness. Children should also try to avoid using their hands to wipe their eyes, nose, or mouth.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing patients for flu vaccines, physicals, and poison ivy.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians from across Central Pa. are seeing stomach bugs, skin infections, insect bites, Lyme disease, rashes and upper respiratory illnesses.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports strep throat, viral sore throats, roseola, ear infections, a stomach bug, viral colds and seasonal allergies this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about viral coughs:

“Viral coughs tend to occur after the start of nasal drainage and persist after the virus is done, due to continued drainage of the accumulated mucous in the nose. At night, when a child lies down for sleep, gravity causes the mucous to pool in the back of the throat, and this wet cough can sound even worse. Coughing fits are more likely at night or early morning because the mucous has had enough time overnight to accumulate a larger volume in the back of the throat, requiring a lot more coughing to clear.

Unfortunately, there is no way to speed up this drainage process. The wet cough following a ‘cold’ will typically not cause high rates of breathing or significant retractions, as the lungs’ ability to get oxygen is not affected by postnasal drainage.”