(WHTM) — This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continue to see many cases of RSV, flu, and COVID-19.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma exacerbations and viral upper respiratory illnesses, including some severe cases of RSV.

Pediatricians at Penn State Health continue to see a high volume of patients with respiratory illnesses, including COVID, the flu, RSV, and other upper respiratory infections. They are also seeing colds, croup, strep throat, and stomach bugs.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a steady rise in flu cases. They’re also seeing an increase in strep throat.

They report RSV cases and some consequent cases of bronchiolitis. They’re seeing “spinoff” infections, including ear infections and pneumonia. They also say there’s a stomach bug going around with vomiting and diarrhea.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about the flu:

“Influenza refers to a family of viruses that causes high fevers, fatigue, muscle aches, sore throat, congestion and headache. A person is typically contagious for about three days prior to these symptoms starting, and they continue being contagious until the fevers stop.

“High fevers are the most common symptom of the flu. A child’s fever mechanism isn’t as tightly controlled as in adults, so the numbers tend to get pretty high. Doctors worry a lot more about a child who is limp or hard to arouse with a temperature of 101 degrees than a child who is walking and hydrating but at 104 degrees. The child’s activity level, muscle tone and ability to respond to you are bigger indicators for level of concern than the number of fever degrees.

“It is normal for a child to breathe a bit deeper with a slightly increased rate from baseline as a way for the body to blow away some of the heat and keep the temperature in the desired range for the fever as controlled by the brain. Though the height of the fever can seem scary, fevers are actually tightly regulated processes by the body. This increased respiratory rate should not also have signs of increased work of breathing, however, just comfortable breathing at a slightly faster rate.”