What’s Going Around: RSV, enterovirus, hand, foot and mouth

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians are seeing lots of RSV, hand foot mouth, especially in daycare settings, enterovirus, rhinovirus, gastroenteritis and COVID-19 infections continue to be prevalent.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing a lot of viral illnesses. They continue to see COVID-19, though they noticed a very slight decrease from last week.

Though it’s not common that they test to see what specific non-COVID virus a patient has, among the patients who have had viral testing done, they saw a lot of enterovirus.

Providers also continue to see RSV; another virus that is notorious for causing bronchiolitis in infants and young toddlers.

Hand, foot and mouth has continued to be prevalent in many daycares.

Roseville did not see any cases of influenza yet this year. They remind people it’s time to get the flu shot ahead of what is predicted to be a much worse flu season than last year.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about enterovirus and Halloween:

“Enterovirus is a particularly mean virus that can cause an array of symptoms, including congestion and runny nose, sore throat with mouth sores, also known as herpangina, nausea, vomiting, belly pain, extreme fatigue, cough, muscle soreness or general achiness, headaches and fever. Neck stiffness can occur and can mimic meningitis. In asthmatics, enterovirus can cause wheezing and asthma attacks with chest tightness and difficulty breathing.

Treatment includes methods to support the patient through the illness, as antibiotics do not work against viruses. Acute enterovirus can last from four to seven days, sometimes with a gradual recovery. The main treatments are pain relief and hydration. Ibuprofen and acetaminophen are the mainstays of comfort treatment, and hydration is the primary goal. The mouth sores can make hydration difficult, as the pain makes kids want to avoid swallowing. Chilling water and providing low-acidity cold or frozen treats like slushies can help prevent dehydration from a sore throat.

On Halloween, when in the car, just remember: ‘No ghouls in seats, and hold the treats!’ Don’t forget that children, and teens and adults for that matter, should never wear costumes in the car. Costumes can create a padded barrier between seatbelts and car seat straps, which causes the belt to sit too far from the body. In a sudden deceleration, this belt laxity renders the seatbelt ineffective, which could result in serious injury, ejection from the seat and even death. Given that many candies can be choking hazards, it’s best to avoid eating candy while riding in the car, especially young kids in car seats. Happy haunting!”