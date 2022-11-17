(WHTM) — WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing COVID-19, viral upper respiratory illnesses, including some severe cases of RSV, and behavioral health issues including depression, suicidal thoughts, and ADHD.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports respiratory infections, strep throat, viral bronchitis, and COVID-19.

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continue to see RSV and the flu. They are also seeing cases of strep throat.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports RSV, influenza, strep throat, and a lot of colds this week.

They’ve also seen an increase in the stomach bug and a lot of viral coughs, both from RSV and other viruses.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about coughs:

“If your child has mucous of any quantity as a result of a viral or allergic process, you can expect a cough; often a wet, impressive one. But it can be hard to know how long is ‘too long’ to be dealing with our children’s symptoms. Understanding the physiology of a cough can be helpful in evaluating whether a cough requires medical attention.

“Nasal mucous drains pretty slowly and clears the nasal system either out the front of the nose or down the back of the throat. The path of least resistance for nasal mucous is into the throat. This post-nasal drainage is what causes babies, toddlers and kids to cough and cough and cough.

“The cough occurs because the lungs are defending themselves. The esophagus and the airway are very close to each other in the lower throat. While the esophagus is intended to swallow down food, fluid and nasal mucous, the lungs must keep food and fluid out to continue to function. Therefore, the top of the airway has nerves that cause a cough whenever they sense that something other than air is about to enter the lungs. All of that accumulated mucous draining down the throat triggers the nerves at the top of the airway, causing the child to automatically cough it away. This cough and the wet sound to the cough increase at night as gravity causes the mucous to pool in the horizontally lying child rather than consistently drain in small amounts.

“With a viral cold, post-nasal drainage and cough can slowly taper over seven to 10 days after other cold symptoms resolve. This is known as a protracted cough. As long as the initial active, heavy nasal drainage improves after four to seven days and the protracted cough continues to slowly improve without causing fevers or increased work of breathing, it’s okay to watch it for a week or two.

“Reasons to bring your child to medical evaluation include five consecutive days of fever; respiratory distress or increased work of breathing; fevers that come back before cold symptoms have fully improved; cough that does not improve after about two weeks; nasal drainage that returns after getting almost all better.”