(WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a lot of RSV with bronchiolitis. They are also seeing ongoing cases of pneumonia.

They are also seeing a lot of ear infections and high numbers of strep throat. Flu cases are increasing and they’re still seeing COVID cases sporadically.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about bronchiolitis:

“Bronchiolitis is a virus-induced inflammation of the tiniest airways in the lungs. This typically affects babies and toddlers, as their lungs and airways are the tiniest. With bronchiolitis, the small airways can swell shut/fill with mucous, which prevents oxygen from getting to the air sacs at the end. The air sacs are where oxygen is transferred to the blood, so if the air can’t get there, the body will have an oxygen deficit, causing the symptoms. The lungs have millions of these air sacs, so most babies affected will be able to compensate by using the ones that aren’t swollen shut.

“All babies with bronchiolitis will have a wet-sounding cough, but signs to watch for that indicate a more serious issue with breathing include sustained fast breathing, using the belly to breathe, having an exaggerated expansion of the ribcage with every breath, called retractions, inability to eat or drink due to the fast breathing, and any purple or blue color around the mouth or lips. It’s always important to have your child examined by their doctor for any concerns with breathing.

“Bronchiolitis follows a very typical course: It gets worse over the first four days, then starts to improve. The wet cough lasts during that time and then for about one to two weeks afterward. There is unfortunately no treatment to make bronchiolitis go away faster. The only treatment, if needed, is to provide oxygen to the baby to help them maximize the use of the air sacs that are still open. Our best advice is to trust your gut as a parent that your child’s breathing isn’t quite right and bring them to medical attention sooner rather than later.”

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing a big increase in patients with upper respiratory viruses. They are also seeing a lot of common colds and stomach flu, as well as some cases of COVID and the flu.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing COVID, viral upper respiratory infections, and pink eye this week.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing RSV and non-COVID upper respiratory infections.