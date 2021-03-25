What’s Going Around: Seasonal allergies, colds, strep throat, stomach bug

UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York County is seeing seasonal allergies, common colds and cases of gastrointestinal viruses, or stomach bugs, going around.

Most of these stomach bug cases are starting with loss of appetite then frequent vomiting for the first one to three days. Diarrhea has been associated with this as well. The stomach pain and loss of appetite can last on and off for up to a week.

It is important to rest the stomach after vomiting for at least 30 minutes and only take small sips of fluid, one to two tablespoons every five to 10 minutes. Clear fluids like Pedialyte are the best. If the abdominal pain is severe or if your child cannot keep sips of fluids down OR if they are urinating less than usual, then they should be evaluated by their doctor or medical provider as soon as possible. They do not recommend over the counter anti-diarrhea medicine because this could make the virus stay in the system longer.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw upper respiratory infections, ear infections, Impetigo and patients that were negative for COVID-19.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians are seeing COVID-19, some viral illnesses that present with colds with or without gastrointestinal symptoms, and definitely an uptick in asthma, allergies and eczema.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a decrease in COVID cases, an increase in seasonal allergies and the common cold. They know this because they continue to diligently tests everyone with COVID-consistent symptoms. They are also seeing an increased number of strep throat cases and sore throats from other viral causes.

“Though the statistical likelihood of COVID is starting to decrease, we are still seeing some cases. Given the infectious potential of COVID and the subsequent need for quarantine to stop community spread, we need the COVID PCR test to differentiate between symptoms caused by COVID vs. another viral cold vs. seasonal allergies. There are no specific clinical clues that uniquely indicate COVID; therefore we are obligated to test to ensure the safety of our community.

Regardless of whether your child’s nasal mucous is from a cold or allergies, it drains pretty slowly and clears the nasal system either out the front of the nose or down the back of the throat. The path of least resistance for nasal mucous is into the throat. This ‘post-nasal drainage’ is what causes babies, toddlers and kids to cough and cough.

This cough and the wet sound to the cough increase at night, as gravity causes the mucous to pool in the horizontally lying child rather than consistently drain in small amounts. This is why the cough is typically a lot worse at night.

In the context of a viral cold, the post-nasal drainage and cough can slowly taper over seven to 10 days after other cold symptoms resolve. This is known as a ‘protracted cough.’ As long as the initial active, heavy nasal drainage improves after four to seven days, and the protracted cough continues to slowly improve without causing fevers or increased work of breathing, it’s OK to watch it for a week or two.”