What’s Going Around: Sore throats, stomach bug, pink eye, swimmer’s ear

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across Central Pa. are seeing your typical summertime issues like poison ivy, bug bites, swimmer’s ear and warts.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Cumberland County reports colds, strep throat, seasonal allergies and a stomach bug.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to see a lot of swimmer’s ear.

They also saw an increase in pink eye, sore throats, fevers, cough and eczema flares. Providers there have also have seen some sunburns and rashes related to sun exposure, including phytophotodermatitis.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about sunburn:

“Sunburns can come in a variety of forms, from first-degree burns, which is the widespread pink or red skin that is painful and later peels, to second-degree burns that cause blistering within the skin layers, with increased pain and risk for infection and scarring.

A unique type of sunburn called “phytophotodermatitis” is intensified in a specific area due to the presence of acid on the skin surface. Most commonly, this acid is from citrus. Squeezing a lime or a lemon into a summer drink, for example, can cause the juice to splatter on the skin. In the specific area where the acid touched the skin, you can have a magnified sunburn, often in a very odd pattern, such as a splatter. Drips from acidic juice, popsicles and other summer treats can sometimes cause this issue. It rarely gets to the point of a second-degree burn, but if the child is out in direct midday sun with a lot of acid on the skin, this is possible. With any acidic snacks, make sure to wipe down the skin, then reapply sunscreen.

Another risk for intensified sunscreen is topical steroid use. Topical steroids are a treatment for eczema and other specific inflammatory skin conditions. Any skin location being actively treated with steroids should be specifically covered with a high-SPF sunscreen or with clothing.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in Lancaster says visits have dramatically paced upwards as schools plan to reopen. They have seen an increase in school physicals, including elementary, secondary and college, sports physicals, both recreation and PIAA, and employment physicals. Daycares are hiring and workers need a TB test and physical exam prior to working on site.

Illness visits remain flat. They say patients are doing an excellent job on hygiene. They are seeing skin condition visits, including insect bites, wounds, and skin rashes, both allergic and poison ivy.

They remind parents that vaccines are required for school, whether online or in person. Most requested vaccines include MMR, tetanus and meningitis.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York has also seen requests for physicals and vaccines.