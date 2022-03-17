The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing influenza A, the stomach bug, and strep throat.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital and Penn State Health Medical Group locations in Cumberland County are seeing COVID-19, some cases of the flu, common coughs and colds, upper respiratory infections, and stomach bugs.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports coughs and congestion from colds, COVID-19 infections, and seasonal allergies.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

They are also seeing pink eye, sore throats, strep throat, croup and a stomach bug this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on sore throats:

“In the winter months, sore throats are unfortunately common. The most common causes are viruses, post-nasal drip, and strep.

Viruses, which often cause additional nasal congestion and fevers, can invade the tissues of the throat, as well as the nasal passages. The immune system then responds by sending immune cells to the site, causing those tissues to swell slightly, which can cause pain. This pain will typically last throughout the day and go away in two to four days as the immune system kills off the virus.

When a virus or allergies causes an increased production of mucous in the nose, there is an increase in postnasal drainage. Combine that with an increase in mouth-breathing as a result of nasal congestion, and the tissue of the throat becomes raw, similar to how lips get chapped when licked. Even without an active cold, mouth breathing of dry air overnight in the winter months can cause some morning sore throat. Drinking water, warm tea, or honey will greatly improve a sore throat from postnasal drip much more than a sore throat from an active virus or strep.

Strep throat tends to be a more severe sore throat with frequent swelling of the lymph nodes of the throat. Often, strep also comes along with headaches and belly pain or nausea, and typically does NOT come with nasal congestion or runny nose. The diagnosis of strep is only made with a throat culture, so if your child has a sore throat with either headache or belly symptoms, it’s a good idea to get them to their doctor’s office for testing.

Dangerous symptoms to watch for that warrant an immediate call to the doctor: difficulty swallowing to the point where your child is drooling because they cannot swallow their saliva; severe throat pain only on one side of the throat that causes the voice to become very whispery; sore throat accompanied by distressed breathing or the child’s feeling like they can’t inhale enough air.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw viral bronchitis and skin rashes.