What’s Going Around: Strep throat, allergies, asthma exacerbations

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Cumberland County reports strep throat, allergies and upper respiratory infections.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports sinus infections this week.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics says strep throat, flu, ear infections, asthma exacerbations and pink eye are the most common concerns this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about Coronavirus:

“Roseville has been fielding a lot of concerned calls, understandably, about cough and fevers in kids. At this point, while there have been cases of COVID-19 in kids, their outcomes are very favorable. That said, just like in the adult realm, we worry about fevers and coughs based on how the child LOOKS, not merely the fact that they have fever and/or cough.

Regardless of whether or not it’s coronavirus, the bottom line is this: If your child is having a sustained increased rate of breathing or working harder with their muscles to breathe, the cough must be evaluated. More intermittent coughs not causing sustained respiratory distress can be observed but should be evaluated if there is no improvement after two to three weeks, or if they are progressively worsening.

The sound of the cough is less important than the amount of work that the child is using to breathe.

Reasons to bring your child to medical evaluation include: five consecutive days of fever; respiratory distress or increased work of breathing; fevers that come back before cold symptoms have fully improved; cough that does not improve after about two weeks; and/or nasal drainage that returns after getting almost all better.”