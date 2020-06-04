What’s Going Around: Strep throat, fevers, rashes

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw an increase in strep throat and an ongoing increase in fevers.

Seasonal allergy symptoms continue to increase. They saw an increase in vomiting, some of which was presumed viral. They also saw a lot of rashes, including many cases of hives, which are not contagious, viral rashes and erythema migrans, the “bullseye” rash associated with Lyme disease.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about ticks and Lyme disease:

“Ticks can’t jump or fly. If the grass is tall enough to reach the top of your shoe, there are likely ticks in that grass. They climb quickly from their perch at the top of a blade of grass onto anything walking by, including you. They then quickly crawl on the skin to a more protected place, often somewhere dark and covered by clothes or hair.

For a tick to give a human Lyme disease, it needs to be attached for 36 to 48 hours. If it gets found and removed prior to this time, it will not have transmitted Lyme. That is why it is so important to do tick checks and remove ticks quickly.

The best way to remove a tick is to use sharp tweezers and grip the tick at the base of the head. Lift straight up with a decent amount of force to remove it from the skin. This can be done at home, though if you are unable to remove the tick or are concerned, you can have the tick removed at your child’s health-care provider.

The associated rash with Lyme disease appears as a target around the tick bite site, typically days to weeks after the tick has fallen off. The ring of red skin will surround a central area of clear skin, and the red ring will not be raised, scaly or itchy. Any ring-shaped skin rash should be brought to the attention of your child’s doctor.

If an engorged tick is found attached to the skin, take a photo, remove the tick, and call your health-care provider, as a single dose of doxycycline can prevent Lyme disease in this initial bite stage. This step is not needed if the tick is removed prior to getting engorged, which happens after it is attached for 36 to 48 hours.”

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care in Cumberland County saw rashes, poison ivy, bug bites, tick bites, falls, injuries and lacerations.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Cumberland County saw roseola and strep throat.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across Central Pa. are seeing a few cases of viral fevers with rashes, visits for trauma and broken bones, which is very normal for summer, and asthma and allergy flares.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reported cases of swimmer’s ear this week.

Top Stories: