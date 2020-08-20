What’s Going Around: Strep throat, seasonal allergies, flu vaccines

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics doctors are seeing strep throat, seasonal allergies, swimmer’s ear, tick bites and lyme disease, and fevers.

CVS MinuteClinic locations across the Midstate report the following: In Lancaster, illness visits are low with ear infections being the most common complaint. In York, a similar story but patients have been dealing with skin complaints like poison ivy and infections.

Doctors are also saying a big reason kids are going to see them is for flu vaccines, TB testing, and physicals as students head back to school and college.