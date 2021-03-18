What’s Going Around: Strep throat, stomach bug, adenovirus

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across Central Pa. are seeing increased numbers of sports-related injuries as people are enjoying the warming weather. Some seasonal allergy symptoms are creeping in and they are also seeing some stomach bugs as well.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a sharp increase in strep throat cases. Colds and viruses that are not COVID-19 were also diagnosed, with a particular bump in adenovirus.

Ear infections have persisted in moderate numbers and there was a persistent stomach bug with diarrhea.

They saw a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Medical providers at Roseville are watching for seasonal allergies to start up with the recent increase in temperature and windy days, although they have not yet formally seen many allergy cases.

Dr. Joan Thode offered these notes on strep vs. adenovirus:

“Both strep and adenovirus can cause sore throat that may have white spots on the tonsils, as well as fever and belly pain. Adenovirus also can have a component of viral pink eye where the eyes appear red and tearing, whereas strep does not typically affect the eyes.

As its name suggests, adenovirus is a virus and therefore has no treatment. It typically resolves in five to seven days. Strep throat, on the other hand, is caused by a bacteria and needs to be treated with an antibiotic.

A throat culture helps differentiate the two causes; therefore sore throats should be evaluated by a physician’s office.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York treated sore throats and continued testing for COVID-19.