What’s Going Around: Swimmer’s ear, seasonal allergies, coughs and colds

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to see a lot of swimmer’s ear.

They are still seeing a fair amount of fevers, many of which have been roseola in toddlers. Coughs are increasing, and they had a few cases of croup as well.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is making the rounds as it often does in the summer, along with sore throats, which have been mostly viral, although there was a bump in strep throat this past week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about swimmer’s ear:

“Swimmer’s ear is caused by bacteria in water that get into the ear canal while swimming. This incites a big response from the immune system, which causes redness, swelling and pain in the ear canal. This pain will be made worse with any stretching of the ear canal, which occurs with chewing, lying on the ear, pulling the earlobe, or sometimes even with swallowing.

Some swimmer’s ear infections are significant enough that the canal gets filled with slimy debris. Any ear drainage or noted frothy goop warrants a visit with the pediatrician. If treatment of swimmer’s ear does not improve pain or drainage in three to five days, it’s worth a re-evaluation, as a fungal infection can also occur with extra moisture in the ear canal.”

UPMC Express Cares are seeing patients with seasonal allergies. Allergic rhinitis causes runny nose, itchy nose and eyes, sneezing, nasal congestion, and sometimes an itchy or scratchy throat and cough from the post-nasal drainage. Allergies should never cause a fever. And although some children feel a bit tired from their allergy symptoms, they should still be able to be active through the day.

If your child appears ill, feverish, and complaining of a sore throat, is eating less, or has a wet cough, this is not likely allergies and you should take them to their medical provider to see if it could be an infection. Most cases of allergic rhinitis responds well to over-the-counter antihistamines. Ask your doctor or medical provider which antihistamine would be best for your child.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians from across Central PA are seeing typical summertime issues, like rashes, upper respiratory tract infections, swimmers ear, bumps and bruises.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital have been seeing bug bites, poison ivy and summer colds and coughs. They also have been doing a lot of routine well child visits.