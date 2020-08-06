What’s Going Around: Swimmer’s ear, tick bites, sore throats

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing swimmer’s ear, adenovirus, croup, tick bites, Lyme disease, impetigo and athlete’s foot.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about Lyme disease:

“For a tick to transmit Lyme disease, it needs to be attached to a human host for 36 to 48 hours. If it gets found and removed prior to this time, it will not have transmitted Lyme. That is why it is so important to do tick checks and remove ticks quickly.

The best way to remove a tick is to use sharp tweezers and grip the tick at the base of the head. Lift straight up with a decent amount of force to remove it from the skin.

If a tick wasn’t noticed, it will eventually fall off on its own. In many cases, in the one to two months following that bite, the child may have a red, spreading rash at the site of the bite. This rash will sometimes have some central clearing, making it the classic bullseye rash, but it can also be an expanding circular red rash without the central clearing. The rash will not be raised and will not have any scaling skin associated with it. It typically does not hurt; expanding painful rash needs to be evaluated by a doctor to ensure it isn’t an infection called cellulitis.

Any bullseye rash or painless expanding rash should be evaluated by a doctor. There are treatments that will completely kill the Lyme organisms.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York has been seeing swimmer’s ear, sore throats and rashes this week.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics reports swimmer’s ear, poison ivy and oak rashes, sore throats and middle ear infections.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care reports rashes from poison ivy, bug and tick bites, seasonal allergies, pink eye and tick bites.