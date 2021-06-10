What’s Going Around: Tick bites and Lyme Disease, ear infections, swimmer’s ear, strep throat

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across Central Pa. are seeing poison ivy, asthma and sports-related injuries in addition to a few cases of Lyme Disease.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports skin infections, contact dermatitis, allergies and viral upper respiratory infections that were negative for COVID-19.

UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are continuing to see viral illnesses. They have seen some children that have developed ear infections as a secondary infection following the initial viral illness. Often, ear infections do not develop until five to seven days after the initial viral symptoms. Signs of ear infection are trouble sleeping, fussiness, ear pain, prolonged fever for longer than three days or a new fever after the fever had already resolved for a couple of days. If your child develops any of these symptoms, they should definitely be seen by their provider.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports strep throat, asthma exacerbations, and more tick bites and poison ivy with outdoor play.

They are still seeing a lot of inner ear infections and swimmer’s ear is increasing in frequency as well.

COVID-19 cases are down. Croup is still being seen, but slightly down from last week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about ticks:

“As kids head outside this summer, tick checks will become important. A tick must be attached to a human host for 36 to 48 hours in order to transmit Lyme disease. If it gets found and removed prior to this time, it will not have transmitted Lyme. That is why it is so important to do tick checks and remove ticks quickly.

The best way to remove a tick is to use sharp tweezers and grip the tick at the base of the head. Lift straight up with a decent amount of force to remove it from the skin. This can be done at home, though if you are unable to remove the tick or are concerned, you can have the tick removed at your child’s health provider.

Another aspect of prevention is bug spray with DEET. There has been a lot of concern circulated that DEET, which stands for the chemical name of diethyltoluamide, within bug sprays could have a negative effect on the nerve cells of kids. There has been no scientific evidence in studies that DEET affects nerve cells of humans when applied to uncovered skin. Where it can become harmful is if a child drinks it, so it’s important to keep these products away from their reach.

Babies younger than two months should not be sprayed with DEET-containing products, as their skin is very absorbent. However, beyond two months, these products have been deemed safe. For the youngest babies, bug nets and avoidance are the prevention techniques of choice.”

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing COVID-19, upper respiratory viruses, parainfluenza viruses, and a lot of summer colds. There has been an increase in patients with colds over the last few weeks.