(WHTM) — WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across South Central PA are seeing the following, acute asthma exacerbations, anxiety, seasonal allergies, viral upper respiratory infections including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and many children with multiple viruses.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics are seeing viral colds, allergies, sunburn, tick and bug bites, a few COVID cases, inner ear infections, and swimmer’s ear.

Dr. Joan Thode reported the following information and tips on ticks and bug spray: