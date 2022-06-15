(WHTM) — WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across South Central PA are seeing the following, acute asthma exacerbations, anxiety, seasonal allergies, viral upper respiratory infections including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and many children with multiple viruses.
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics are seeing viral colds, allergies, sunburn, tick and bug bites, a few COVID cases, inner ear infections, and swimmer’s ear.
Dr. Joan Thode reported the following information and tips on ticks and bug spray:
- Ticks are plentiful in Lancaster County, in trees, bushes and grass. Fortunately, for a tick to transmit Lyme disease to a human “host,” it needs to be attached for 36 to 48 hours. If it is found and removed prior to this time, it will not have transmitted Lyme. That’s why it is so important to do tick checks and remove ticks quickly.
- The best way to remove a tick is to use sharp tweezers, grip the tick at the base of the head (avoid squeezing the body) and lift it straight up with a decent amount of force to remove it from the skin. This can be done at home, though if you are unable to remove the tick or concerned, you can have the tick removed at your child’s healthcare provider.
- Another aspect of prevention is bug spray with DEET. There has been a lot of concern circulated that DEET (which stands for the chemical name of diethyltoluamide) within bug sprays could have a negative effect on the nerve cells of kids. There has been no scientific evidence in studies that DEET affects nerve cells of humans when applied to uncovered skin. It can become harmful if a child drinks it, so it’s important to keep these products away from their reach.
- Babies younger than 2 months should not be sprayed with DEET-containing products, as their skin is very absorbent, though beyond 2 months, these products have been deemed safe. For very little babies, bug nets and avoidance are the prevention techniques of choice.