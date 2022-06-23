(WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics a sharp uptick in roseola, a virus that causes a high fever for a day or two, followed by a body-wide rash. They’re also seeing hand, foot and mouth disease, swimmer’s ear, poison ivy, tick bites and strep throat. They also continue to see a few cases of COVID, as well as viral colds, including some with fevers.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about swimmer’s ear:

“The medical term for swimmer’s ear is otitis externa, which is an infection of the ear canal. The most common cause is swimming, where water sits in the warm ear canal, creating a perfect environment for bacterial or even fungal infections to grow. The inflammation from the immune system fighting this infection will cause acute pain in the ear canal. There can sometimes be a thick ear discharge that frequently has a bad odor, though the symptom that diagnoses otitis externa is the pain. More specifically, an infection in the ear canal will result in ear pain that worsens when the ear lobe is touched or pulled.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Trying to keep the ears dry after swimming is important. External ear pain that persists for more than a couple days should be evaluated by a doctor, as antibiotic or antifungal ear drops may be indicated. Ear discharge also should always be evaluated by a doctor.

Pain from an inner ear infection will possibly improve with different head or body positions, whereas pain from swimmer’s ear will not change. Burping, chewing or sneezing will make the pain of an inner ear infection much worse but will not affect the pain of an outer ear canal infection. Outer ear infection pain will get much worse when the ear lobe is pulled or moved, or if the child sticks their finger into the ear canal.

Since the eardrum completely seals off the inner ear from the outer ear canal, swimming cannot cause an inner ear infection. If your child has ear tubes, however, there is a connection through the ear canal, so it’s important to check with your child’s ENT physician about swimming recommendations and the use of ear plugs.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is still seeing several patients who are positive for COVID-19. They’re also treating poison ivy, swimmer’s ear, and non-COVID upper respiratory infections.

Penn State Children’s Hospital is seeing strep throat, adenovirus, stomach bugs, and upper respiratory viruses. They’re also still seeing cases of COVID-19.