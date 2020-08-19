Wolf administration releases resource guide for mental health

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration announced on Wednesday that a new Mental Health Resources Guide is now available to help Pennsylvanians access a comprehensive body of resources for their mental health needs.

The guide features several helpful sections:

How to access treatment

Preventing suicide

Current events and mental health

Unique challenges for minority and LGBTQ communities, children and teens, service members and veterans

What to do if you have no insurance

Coping with trauma, domestic and sexual violence

Coping with substance use disorder.

The guide also offers hopeful and inspiring messages throughout, like “Go easy on yourself,” and “People care about you.”

One section provides “Find the Right Help for You,” where guide visitors can access mental health resources for situations from “I’m feeling stressed,” to “I have a loved one with substance use disorder.”

“Especially with the stressors of the pandemic, it’s imperative that we also remember that it’s ok to not be ok, and our mental health must be considered just as much as our physical health,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release. “This online guide is presented to give Pennsylvanians a complete look at the mental health resources available to meet their individual needs. There is no one-size-fits-all for mental health.”

