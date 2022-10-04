HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf announced another expansion of naloxone standing orders on Tuesday, allowing residents to obtain naloxone products to combat the rise of opioid overdoses in Pennsylvania.

The expansion includes a non-prefilled syringe with two single-dose vials of injectable liquid naloxone. It is the most cost-effective form available, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Residents can present a copy of this standing order at their local pharmacies to get the life-saving drug.

“With this expansion of naloxone availability, each of us has the opportunity to be a first responder to a fellow Pennsylvanian amid the ongoing opioid crisis,” said Wolf in a press release. “When an overdose is reversed thanks to naloxone, and someone’s life is saved, we are giving them another chance at life.”

In the release, Wolf continued, “This tool is free for Pennsylvanians, and it works. With it, we can help survivors down the road to recovery and treatment.”

Naloxone is a medication, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, that can restore breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose, the release explained. It can be administered by people with or without medical training. Educational information about using naloxone products can be found on the DOH website.

“I encourage all Pennsylvanians to get naloxone and keep it on-hand because an overdose can happen anytime, anywhere,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith in the release. “This latest expansion of the naloxone standing order underscores the continued need to make this life-saving drug as accessible as possible.”