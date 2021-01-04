Workout apps get social so you can get fit with the help of friends

A new year usually means gyms are packed, but not this time around! 2021 is starting off a bit different from previous years, and that means many are turning to apps and at-home workouts to get into shape.

One of the big trends: social fitness. This means that your friends can offer encouragement or even join you in workouts — virtually, of course.

Here’s what I mentioned in today’s report:

Shred App – Shred is all about the social aspects of working out with friends. You can link up with friends, take the same workouts and even get a notification when they begin a workout.

Treadly – Treadly is a super simple treadmill that fits just about anywhere. Hang out with friends on the Treadly app while you walk on it. A new feature even lets you live stream your workout! Treadly folds up when you’re not using it so it’s out of the way.

NEOU – NEOU is like Netflix for workout videos. There are so many to choose from with a variety of trainers, programs and specializations.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram and listen to the Rich on Tech Podcast, which is filled with the tech information you should know plus answers to the questions you send Rich!