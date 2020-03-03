Workplace mental health and its toll on overall health

Stress at work is bleeding over into other aspects of life and in some cases, it is proving deadly.

Paul Gionfriddo, President and CEO of Mental Health America says 80% of people admit to taking workplace stress out on family and friends.

Gionfriddo says that stress can stem from stress, trauma or unsupportive supervisors.

“55% of people feel they would be punished for taking a mental health day,” he says.

Gionfriddo says mental health conditions will force 1 in 6 people to interrupt their career and for some, it is deadly.

“We lose one person each workday to suicide while on the job,” says Gionfriddo.

Mental Health America created a program to recognize employers who are committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces. For more information on the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health, click here.

One of the companies to obtain the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health is Beacon Health Options. President and CEO of Beacon Health Options, Russ Petrella, PhD, says they have created an environment where employees feel they can ask for help.

“There are resources to get help and insurance plans friendly to mental health services so employees can reach out if they need assistance,” explains Petrella.

Petrella says employers and employees share responsibility.

“Employees need to feel comfortable asking for help. Be aware of how you’re feeling. Be aware of stress, anxiety, depression and feel comfortable reaching out. There’s still a lot of stigma regarding mental health issues,” says Petrella.

For mental health tools or to take a stress test, click here.