Workshops begin this week to help Pa. in unemployment compensation system update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, the Pa. Department of Labor and Industry reminded Pa. residents of new, virtual workshops available this week to help individuals, employers, and third-party administrators prepare for next month’s transition.

This new system is a modern upgrade from its current 40-year-old legacy system.

There are 24 workshops to provide training on easy-to-learn tools and resources. This includes the legislative, advocate, and employer communities, to guide through the transition.

Once this transition is complete, the new system will be easier to navigate and provide quicker and easier filing for unemployment compensation claims.

Here are the links to this week’s sessions:

A full list of scheduled workshops and the links to connect to them are available here.