YMCA and Pennie taking Health Equity Tour to Chambersburg next week

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The YMCA is once again partnering with Pennie, Pa.’s health insurance marketplace, to stop in Chambersburg on July 6 as part of their Health Equity Tour.

The event will be held at the Chambersburg Memorial YMCA from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. At the event, uninsured Pennsylvanians can learn more about their options and how to get health coverage.

This in-person event is used to help the community be exposed to a variety of health insurance options and learn more about Pennie, which is the single access point for additional savings afforded by the American Rescue Plan.

The event will also offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone above the age of 12. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The Health Equity Tour will next head to Perry County, with location and times to be announced.