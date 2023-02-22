PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A week from today SNAP benefit payments will only be paid once a month instead of twice.

The extra SNAP payments began during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are now coming to an end.

York County’s Community Progress Council is offering help by teaching people how to budget without the second SNAP payment.

“If there is an immediate crisis that needs to be identified, so for instance food scarcity, or there is a food insecurity that is being discussed, they will first and foremost work to get them connected to local food banks or food pantries. And then from there, that’s when we can get them connected with our coaching services which is really long-term,” said Lindsay Veres, director of intake and coaching at the community progress council.

York County residents can call the council at 717-864-4600.