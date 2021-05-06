York improving mental health response with new bracelets

YORK CO., Pa. (WHTM) — York County has a new tool to avoid violence on mental health calls.

These new identifiers are wristbands to help first responders know the wearer is having mental health issues. These can also be worn by members of crisis intervention teams, so they can be recognized as trained helpers.

Mental illness groups are on board with the program, which is voluntary.

“It shows unity between the CIT officers and them,” Katherine Gruver, York Co. CIT Coordinator said. “It just forms more of an awareness, just like you would wear a diabetic bracelet or an allergy bracelet.”

A group in Georgia came up with the idea.