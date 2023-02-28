YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Naloxone, often referred to as Narcan, saves lives during overdoses, but only if it’s available when the overdose happens.

The City of York Bureau of Health, in partnership with the York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission and the York Opioid Collaborative, is offering Narcan and a short training on how to recognize and act during an opioid overdose.

Residents can pick up Narcan every fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at York City Hall, located at 101 South George Street in York.

Visit the City of York Bureau of Health’s Facebook page for more information.