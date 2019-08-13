Healthy Living: Back to school health checklist

In Pennsylvania, children are required to have certain health services like physical examinations and immunizations for their return to school.

Physical exams include growth, hearing, scoliosis, TB and vision screenings.

The state also has dental health requirements.

But the biggest push as kids head back to school, is to make sure they are properly immunized.

Vaccination requirements vary by grade.

The state says most vaccines are covered by insurance.

Parents and guardians should check the requirements now as there is only a five day window from the beginning of the school year to get children immunized.