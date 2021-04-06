Healthy Living: How to tell the difference between spring allergies and Coronavirus

Spring has sprung and that means sniffling, dripping and coughing for many allergy sufferers.

The tricky part is spring allergy symptoms may mimic those of Coronavirus.

How do well tell them apart? According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are a few telltale signs that you are not suffering from allergies.

“With Coronavirus symptoms, very frequently they’ll come on with fevers,” said Dr. Sandra Hong. “If you have a fever, it’s not going to be allergies. If you have diarrhea, that’s also not allergies. That’s something completely different.”

Cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue and loss of taste and smell are all Coronavirus symptoms, but they are also common for allergy sufferers.

Hong says another good way to decipher between the two is itching. If your eyes, nose, throat and ear are itching like crazy, it’s likely due to allergies. And if you get the same symptoms at the same time every year, it’s also likely due to allergies. How long you suffer is also a clue.

“Typically with Coronavirus, the symptoms will last for a couple weeks,” Hong said. “They can be sometimes lingering, but typically not like allergies where they can be months on end, a whole season.”

If you know you have spring allergies, you’re probably all too familiar with what makes you feel miserable. However, if any new symptoms arise, Hong says it’s a good idea to contact a health care professional to be sure it is not COVID-19.