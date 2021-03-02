Healthy Living: Mental health help available at your fingertips

A lot of people are struggling with their mental health amid the pandemic. And now, more than ever before, help is available right at their fingertips.

According to recent data, more than half of Americans feel that worry or stress related to COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their mental health. Suicide and overdose deaths have spiked. The need for self care is also on the rise.

Millions are finding help online and on their phones through self-help apps or even virtual therapy sessions. Many say it’s less intimidating and they like the ability to connect from the comfort of their own home.

Headspace, for example, offers guided meditations to reduce stress and anxiety and improve sleep.

“We immediately saw a surge in downloads,” said Headspace Chief Strategy and Science Officer Dr. Megan Jones Bell. “People were suddenly realizing that they needed to look after their mental health and well-being in an urgent way.”

Teletherapy apps like Talkspace connect people with certified therapists by video and even text messaging. Experts say these digital platforms help make the world of wellbeing more accessible.

Because there is such a wide range of choices, experts recommend doing your research, saying not all apps are created equal and it’s important to spend time figuring out what’s best for you.