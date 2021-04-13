Healthy Living: Safety tips if you’re headed back to the ballpark

Baseball season has begun and fans are eager to be back in the stands. Experts say attending a game in-person should be relatively low risk, as long as you follow COVID-19 precautions.

“The games are in large, mostly outdoor venues and that drastically decreases risk of transmission of any respiratory virus across the board,” said Dr. Joseph Khabbaza of Cleveland Clinic.

Khabbaza recommends checking ballpark restrictions before heading to a game, as they may change depending on local government guidelines. Most parks will have limited capacity this season, allowing fans to spread out and properly socially distance. Some stadiums may require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Khabbaza recommends wearing a mask at the game. He says masks are important to decrease transmission risk, especially in situations where there’s cheering, which generates more respiratory droplets.

He adds that masks should be worn in the concourse and not removed unless you’re eating or drinking at your seat.

“As long as your mask is on while you’re at the concourse and there is spacing between people in line your risk of transmission will be quite low,” he said.

Khabbaza says this year is probably not the best time to end up under a pile of fans scrambling for a homerun ball. He says you should stay in your seat and away from people you don’t know as much as possible.