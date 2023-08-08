Prescription drugs are getting more and more expensive, and that has become a challenge for older Americans.

A 2022 survey shows that 1 in 5 adults aged 65 and older are not taking their medications in the right way.

For many, that’s because they’re too expensive, so people are delaying prescription refills, reducing their dosage, skipping medications, and even taking pills from someone else.

But there are solutions. Some people were able to stick to the correct medication regimen when their physicians talked to them about medication price and gave them cheaper options. Others were able to use coupon cards, asked for free samples, or went to pharmacies with lower prices.

According to the FDA, not taking your medication as prescribed can lead to your disease getting worse, hospitalization, or even death.

If you have ever found yourself in a position where filling your prescription has been difficult, talk to your doctor about strategies you can implement to offset the burden of rising costs.

For more information about Pennsylvania’s prescription drug assistance programs, click here.

