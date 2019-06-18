Healthy Living: Summer heat and your health

Many people enjoy the summer heat and race outdoors to enjoy it but for those who exercise outside or work in the heat, a few warnings from the CDC.

According to the CDC, each year extreme heat causes more than 600 deaths.

The CDC says these deaths are preventable but there are a few factors that put people at an increased risk.

Age, obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use can play a role in whether a person can cool off enough in very hot weather, according to the CDC’s website.

Older adults, 65 and older, do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature and are more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes normal body responses to heat.

If you plan to exercise outside this summer or have to work outside, the CDC has a few reminders.

The CDC has a list of actions to take to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Wear and reapply sunscreen.

Schedule workouts and practices earlier or later in the day when the temperature is cooler. Keep in mind, the hottest hours of the day are 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pace activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.

Drink more water than usual, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more. Muscle cramping may be an early sign of heat-related illness.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

If you have to work outside, plan ahead. Pack plenty of water and take frequent breaks.

Again, the CDC says heat-related illnesses are preventable.

Courtesy: CDC

Here is a graphic from the CDC sharing the symptoms and how to react if you or someone you’re with starts showing signs of having a heat-related illness.