Understanding the risks of sun exposure is important for preventing skin cancer, especially during summer months.

A survey by the American Academy of Dermatologists found that many Gen-Z adults, particularly those ages 18-25, were unaware of the risks associated with sun or UV exposure.

About 71 percent said they were unfamiliar with risks associated with sunburn and 40 percent unaware of the risks associated with tanning.

Nearly 20 percent stated getting a tan was more important than preventing skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, accounting for over 5 million diagnoses and 8,000 deaths per year according to the American Cancer Society.

However it’s highly preventable. The American Academy of Dermatologists says there are steps everyone should take to lower their risks.

Seek shade, especially during the sun’s strongest hours which occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wear protective clothing including brimmed hats or lightweight tops with UV protection. And lastly, apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to all skin not covered by clothing and remember to reapply every two hours, especially when swimming or sweating

