Heart of the Midstate: Bookmobile promoting the importance of reading

The Lower Dauphin School District Bookmobile promotes the importance of reading in the Midstate. The bookmobile serves preschoolers through adults. They say there is something for everyone!

The bus travels to 24 stops every 2 weeks. It visits every municipality in the Lower Dauphin School District. Since December 2003, more than 2,800 patrons have borrowed 101,000 books and materials.

The aim of Books on Board is to prepare preschoolers for school and to support efforts to keep our community’s school-aged kids reading during the summer. According to research, exposing children to books early and often helps them do better in school. The research also suggests that students who do well in the classroom feel more connected to their school and are therefore less likely to get into trouble as adolescents.

The program seeks to get preschoolers and their parents reading together. By bringing books directly to neighborhoods, the program organizers hope to get families reading so that by the time preschoolers arrive at school, they’ll be ready to learn.

The bookmobile also works with the school district in the summer by providing books for their summer reading activities. They conduct a Summer Reading Program for children of all ages. It also appears annually in the Hummelstown Halloween Parade!

To support the program, Three Mile Island will be doing a big check presentation for $10,000 on Thursday, August 29th. That will take place at 2:00 pm at the TMI training center.

