Heart of the Midstate: Carnival helping local firefighters

The Grantville Carnival begins Wednesday. The food, games and live music all benefit the Grantville Volunteer Fire Department.

In this week’s Heart of the Midstate, we’re taking you for a behind the scenes sneak peak at the carnival before it opens. We’re also chatting with a longtime volunteer firefighter about what they do and why they do it. He will detail the comradery of the brotherhood and some of their wildest stories.

The event is Wednesday-Saturday, starting at 7:00pm each night. To learn more about what bands are playing, parking, food, etc. click the organizations website here.

Admission to the Grantville Carnival is free Wednesday and Thursday. There’s $5.00 admission Friday and Saturday.

The video will be posted below by 10:00am Wednesday morning.